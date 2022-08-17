Paul Warne reveals Rotherham United lost out in transfer battle with Stoke City this summer

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has revealed that the Millers lost out in a transfer battle with Championship rivals Stoke City for Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone.

The South Yorkshire side have been attempting to bolster their squad this summer in a bid to not go straight back down to League One, a feat which has occurred the last two times they have been in the second tier.

Nine new faces have arrived at the New York Stadium – seven of them on a permanent basis – with fees paid for Lincoln’s Cohen Bramall and Luton’s Peter Kioso.

Warne has also explored the loan market though, with Scott High and Grant Hall arriving from divisional rivals Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough respectively.

What they have failed to secure so far though is a Premier League loanee, which they have managed to do in previous years with individuals such as Ryan Giles and Jordi Osei-Tutu.

If Warne had his way though then there would be at least one already through the door in the form of Smallbone, who Southampton apparently wanted to send to Rotherham.

Instead though, the player himself seemingly opted to head to the Potters, where he has so far started twice and came off the bench in three Championship outings.

“We desperately tried to get Will Smallbone from Southampton and they were really convinced and wanted him to come here, but his agent and himself decided to go to Stoke and I am not sure if he has played there much or not, but it is the players’ choice,” Warne told the Yorkshire Post.

“We can only try to represent the club in the best light we can and try to help the young players. “We have a good relationship with Arsenal – and did brilliantly with Osei-Tutu – and have a brilliant relationship and did really good with Gilo (Ryan Giles). “We are possibly gaining relationships as a football club and coaching staff and that can only help in the future.” The Verdict Smallbone would have definitely added some more technical ability to the engine room at Rotherham, but in the end he has, on paper, headed to the bigger club. It doesn’t appear to be anything to do with contributing to finances as by Warne’s words, Southampton seemed keen for the deal to happen, but he has headed to Michael O’Neill’s side to compete with a plethora of quality options in the engine room. Warne could have done with another option earlier on in the transfer window in the midfield, even though both Dan Barlaser and Ben Wiles have a lot of quality. It’s a squad game though over the course of a 46-game league season, and Smallbone would have formed part of a very good trio, but alas it was not to be.