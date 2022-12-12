Paul Warne reveals Krystian Bielik conversations amid Derby County recall rumours

Derby County manager Paul Warne says he is in regular contact with midfielder Krystian Bielik during his loan spell at Birmingham City.

Bielik joined the Blues in July following Derby’s relegation to League One and he has impressed for John Eustace’s side this season, making 14 Championship appearances.

He was also part of the Poland side for the World Cup in Qatar, playing all four games as his side were knocked out by France in the last 16.

The 24-year-old arrived at Pride Park in August 2019 for £8million from Arsenal and he is their top earner, but his Rams’ career has been severely disrupted by injuries and he has been limited to just 49 appearances for his parent club.

He departed in the summer in order to secure his place in the Poland squad by playing at a higher level and according to Eustace, he is keen to stay with Birmingham and the club would like to keep hold of him.

Warne, who was appointed Rams boss in September, says Bielik’s wishes will be taken into consideration, but that it will be the club’s decision as to whether they activate their recall option in January.

“Krystian is happy at Birmingham, I’ve spoken to him and I will speak to him again,” Warne told the Derby Telegraph.

“He’s just been to the World Cup, he’s playing in the Championship and he’s playing every week.

“I’ve been texting him throughout the World Cup wishing him all the best for games and all that. He is happy at Birmingham, but he is our player. It will be a club decision on what we do, but we will speak to the player and his agent.

“I’ve said loads of times, you don’t want people here who feel like they are hostages. You want people here who want to come and play. It will be an ongoing thing with Krystian no doubt and a decision will be made soon.”

The verdict

It is very interesting that Warne has been speaking to Bielik.

Given that Warne only arrived at the club in September after Bielik had departed and the pair had never worked together before, he has clearly made an effort to get in contact and this could indicate he sees him as part of his plans.

It could be a difficult job for Warne, however, to convince Bielik to return. He is currently playing at a higher level, enjoying a good season with the Blues and his reputation has also been enhanced after playing at the World Cup.

Derby also have to be careful from a financial point of view as Bielik is on big wages and this could restrict the spending Warne is able to do in January.

But Bielik would be an asset to Derby at League One level and it is easy to see why Warne would be tempted to bring him back.