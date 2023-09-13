Highlights Derby County manager Paul Warne initially didn't want to sign Martyn Waghorn, but changed his mind after seeing him play.

Derby County manager Paul Warne has admitted that he didn’t want to sign Martyn Waghorn initially but changed his mind after seeing him play.

It has been a very inconsistent start to the League One season for Derby and Warne as they try to live up to expectations.

The Rams were one of the early season favourites to win the League One title, given their playing squad and the fact they have a League One winner in Warne as manager.

However, their start to the campaign hasn’t been one that has lived up to those early-season heights, as they have won three of their six league games while losing the other three. That means they are sitting near the play-off places but are five points adrift at the top of the table.

While it has been an inconsistent start to the campaign for Derby, there have been some early-season positives, one of which is the performance of Waghorn.

How has Martyn Waghorn got on since joining Derby County?

Waghorn found himself a free agent this summer after leaving Championship side Coventry City when his contract expired.

The striker has played for many clubs in his career and last season he found himself on loan at Huddersfield Town.

He helped the Terriers stay in the league and then returned to the Sky Blues before leaving permanently. Waghorn struggled to find a club straight away, but in August it was announced that he returned to one of his old clubs in Derby.

He had played for the club from 2018 to 2021 and was part of the sides that reached the Championship play-offs.

When he arrived, there were some skeptics around his signing, but the 33-year-old has silenced doubters very early, with five goals in five League One games so far.

It’s taken him a bit to get up to full match fitness, but he has already bagged a hat trick against Peterborough United and goals against Oxford United and Fleetwood Town before that.

Paul Warne makes a frank admission about Derby County's Martyn Waghorn

Waghorn is a forward who is proving to be a firm fixture in Warne’s side, and that is despite the Derby boss revealing that he didn’t want to sign the experienced forward earlier in the summer transfer window.

However, Warne has revealed that he saw Waghorn play in Craig Forsyth’s testimonial and was impressed by him.

Warne said, via BBC Sport Derby presenter Dominic Dietrich: “His agent reached out to me in early window, I didn’t want to sign him. That’s the honest truth, however, when he came in for Fozzy’s testimonial I really liked him. I’m really glad he’s joined the party.”

Has Martyn Waghorn turned out to be a good signing for Derby County?

It is obviously very early in the season to be making judgments on any new signings, but Waghorn has definitely had a good impact on this team so far.

For him to come in with very little match fitness and score goals in big games is a breath of fresh air for Warne. The Derby boss was crying out for reinforcements in attack, and while he may not have got what he wanted, Waghorn is doing a very good job of helping out.

The 33-year-old may fade in and out during the season, but he has been there and done it and, no doubt, if given the chance, will continue scoring goals for the Rams.