Derby County boss Paul Warne has confirmed the club has missed out on two deals for targets recently, although he is still confident they can make additions before the deadline.

The Rams are back in the Championship after winning automatic promotion last season, and they have been busy in the market as they look to strengthen their squad.

Derby County's Summer Signings So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Previous Club Ebou Adams Cardiff City Kenzo Goudmijn AZ Ben Osborn Sheffield United Corey Blackett-Taylor Charlton Athletic Kayden Jackson Ipswich Town Rohan Luthra Cardiff City Jerry Yates Swansea City David Ozoh Crystal Palace

However, a 4-2 defeat at Blackburn on the opening day was a reminder that more work is needed if the squad is going to be competitive this season.

And, BBC reporter Dominic Dietrich explained on social media how Warne gave a mixed transfer update at his press conference on Thursday.

“Paul Warne confirmed this morning he's been rejected by two players in the last week but feels like he's getting close to one and good signs on a couple. His frustration for the window was evident across the interview.”

Derby County’s transfer plans

This is an interesting insight from Warne, as it goes to show how much work is going on in the background, and how difficult it can be to finalise deals.

We don’t know who the players are that Warne is referring to, but it’s obviously not ideal that they’re missing out on targets, for whatever reason.

Nevertheless, the fact he feels they’re close to getting one in the door is a positive, but we know that these things aren’t done until everything is signed and completed.

Even though there has been plenty of activity involving Derby this summer, they haven’t been the biggest spenders, with Warne and the recruitment team working under restrictions as he looks to build the squad.

He will hope that more funds will be available in the final weeks, and the emphasis should be on adding quality over quantity at this stage.

It’s pretty clear where the priority positions need to be, with most feeling a goalkeeper and a striker need to come in, so it will be interesting to see if they can get that done.

Derby County fans need to show patience

Derby are obviously a very big club, and the fans should be ambitious following their return to the Championship.

But, there needs to be realism, and this is a long-term project for Warne, and this season might just be about staying in the league and adapting once more to life in the second tier.

As mentioned, financially, the Rams aren’t in a position to spend like some clubs at this level, and they know more than most the importance of not overdoing things when it comes to fees and wages for new signings.

The performance and result against Blackburn was a brutal reminder of how tough this league can be, so Derby fans will know that there could be more bumps in the road as they aim to establish themselves back in the Championship.

Derby, who beat Chesterfield in the cup during the week, are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Middlesbrough to Pride Park in what will be a tough test for Warne’s side.