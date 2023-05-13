Derby County boss Paul Warne has shown multiple potential summer signings around the Rams training ground this week.

Warne has revealed that he'll get more targets in next week to "win them over" and "find out if we get on".

Derby's final-day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, coupled with Peterborough United's victory away at Barnsley, meant that they missed out on a place in the League One play-offs and will be playing third tier football again next term.

Derby County summer transfer plans

With three League One promotions under his belt already, Warne, who took target at Pride Park midway through the 2022/23 campaign, will be confident his side can challenge next term on the back of a full pre-season and a busy summer transfer window.

The good news for the Rams is that though they still have to stick to an EFL-agreed business plan, they will be able to pay moderate transfer fees to buy players this summer - something they've been unable to do over the past few windows.

Paul Warne's Derby County transfer admission

It seems the wheels are already in motion at the East Midlands club as Warne revealed earlier this week that he was set to show multiple targets around the training ground - with more set to visit next week.

He told club media: "Today, I've had all the meetings with the players, doing a little bit here, and now I've got to go into a recruitment meeting after this that will go on for hours. They've put a presentation together that I'm going to share with David (Clowes) and the board tomorrow about the positions I want, the players I want, the reasons I want them, what I think we have a dearth in, and we have a plethora of this. I do all that tomorrow.

"I'm then showing a player round here tomorrow. On Friday, I have another player that I'm showing around, and these are players I'm trying to sign. I know I have other options but I'm just trying to put us, as a club and as a personality, and I'm trying to win them over, truth be told, and I'm trying to see if we get on.

"What I won't do is sign a player on a whim or on a phone call. I need to show them why I want them to sign for this club, how we play, how their play suit us, and find out if we get on. If we don't get on there is no relationship to be had so I'll have that tomorrow."

He added: "I'm constantly on the phone to agents, it's a constant thing. I go through Mark (Thomas), recruiting, and I'll have another meeting with him tomorrow as well.

"Going forward from there, there will be another week of getting players in to show them around really to try and sell them the dream. Then I have to leave the finances with Stephen (Pearce) and Mark, that gets away from me, I just talk football. I am a big Carol Vorderman but I'm not a complete financial whizkid so I leave that to them."