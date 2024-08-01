Highlights Paul Warne in talks for new striker who could significantly boost team ahead of the upcoming Championship season.

Derby County's new attacking additions may not be enough to avoid relegation battle without a proven goal-scoring striker.

Manager Warne's focus on youth and potential loan signings from Premier League could provide key depth and talent for the team.

Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed that the club are in discussions with an unknown club about a striker that would ‘improve them massively’.

The Rams' manager outlined his search for a new frontman while in conversation with BBC Derby reporter Dominic Dietrich, as preparations continue ahead of their impending returning to the Championship.

County have already brought two forwards into the club this summer, with Kayden Jackson joining from Premier League new boys Ipswich Town, while Jerry Yates has joined on loan from Swansea City.

With the latter being suspended for the first three matches of the season, Warne may have to depend upon James Collins or Conor Washington for the Rovers clash, with the extra addition unlikely to be confirmed within the next week.

Derby County striker unlikely to be involved in Blackburn Rovers curtain-raiser

With four strikers on the books already, it looks as if Derby are looking to add a fifth attacker to their squad in the coming weeks.

Warne revealed in his conversation with Dietrich that talks are ongoing for a striker who would 'improve them massively', although any identity of said forward is yet to come to the surface.

The County boss also stated that the addition is unlikely to have joined the side before their Championship campaign gets underway next weekend, as they get their season started with a clash against Blackburn Rovers.

Derby County looking to address attacking concerns after pre-season woes

The addition of another striker would be warmly welcomed at Pride Park, with new additions Jackson and Yates netting just 11 times between them in the previous campaign.

While they both may be adept at holding the ball up and bringing others into play, that ability to put the ball in the back of the net is something that County will need if they are going to avoid scrapping near the bottom of the table in the season to come, with Collins [pictured below] only netting thrice on his last campaign in the second tier.

Derby County striker record 23/24 Player Appearances Goals Assists Goal contribution/90 James Collins 38 14 2 0.56 Kayden Jackson 29 3 3 0.35 Jerry Yates 43 8 1 0.53 Conor Washington 19 3 2 0.66

After starting their pre-season campaign with wins against Matlock Town and Stockport County, the Rams have fallen short in their two most-recent outings, with a 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury Town and a 4-3 loss to Barnsley.

With the new additions continuing to be blooded into the first-team, it seems as if Warne still needs an extra body or two to make the difference in the season ahead, and a regular goal-getter could make a big impact if their return to the Championship is going to be a successful one.

Derby County turning to youth after League One promotion

There has been quite the turnaround of personnel at Derby County since their return to the Championship was confirmed, with six signings made during the off-season already.

Warne has looked to get rid of some of the old guard that helped the Rams secure their passage back to the third tier, with the likes of Dwight Gayle, Martyn Waghorn and Conor Hourihane all out the exit door, having done the job that was asked of them during their time at the club.

Related Blackpool looking to beat Derby County to Sunderland agreement Elliot Embleton could potentially seal a return to one of his former loan clubs, with Neil Critchley keen to secure an agreement.

With the likes of 22-year-old Kenzo Goudmijn going the Rams from AZ Alkmaar and 19-year-old David Ozoh spending the season at Pride Park on loan from Crystal Palace, there has been more emphasis on younger talent to help their cause now that they’re back in the top level of the Football League.

That new approach, and Warne’s recent comments, could point the way to a loan star from a Premier League side joining in the coming weeks, with the top flight clubs usually waiting until the end of the transfer window to release their stars of the future into the levels below.

The latest reveal from Warne is likely to drum up plenty of speculation in the coming days, as County continue to search for the quality that will help them adjust back to life in the second tier.