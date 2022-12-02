Paul Warne reveals Derby County concern ahead of January transfer window

Derby County boss Paul Warne fears he could miss out on a transfer target in January because the League One club are unable to pay fees for players during the winter window.

That is in accordance with a business plan agreed with the EFL that prohibits the paying of transfer fees at present.

Warne, though, has his eye on a player out of contract in the summer, whom then Derby could sign. But, the Rams boss fears others could swoop in the winter window.

“There is a right-back I really like who I think I can get in the summer, but can’t get in January,” he said via DerbyshireLive.

“Worryingly, somebody else could nick him in the January window and that can happen.”

Adding to those comments, Warne discussed the general difficulties of operating in the January transfer window.

“Realistically the January window is just for loans or for example a player at Middlesbrough who has five months left on his contract and there is some sort of deal to be done.” the Derby boss added.

“They could pay some of his money and you can subsidise the rest and give him a longer deal. But those don’t happen in December. You can have those conversations but clubs won’t entertain talks with the player because they will need him.

One minute you think you can have them, the next you can’t. At times you are so close. Then the lad who is second-choice right-back has done his ankle so they keep the next in line.

“You were going to let this player go to Doncaster or Scunthorpe but then that can’t happen as a result.

It’s just unbelievable how it happens. It then may be the case that the club you want to sign from can’t get the player they want and it crumbles. The January window is excitement and depression. You feel like you are there and then not there.”

The Verdict

It’s a shame for Paul Warne that Derby are potentially going to miss out on his right back target to someone else in January.

However, those are the terms agreed with the EFL and unfortunately, the Rams boss simply has to try and work around them.

Indeed, the January window sounds as though it is a tough one in which to operate regardless of those terms.

With Warne clearly keen to strengthen his options, it will certainly be interesting to see what business he and the club can get over the line.