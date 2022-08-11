Paul Warne responds to transfer claim as key Rotherham man linked with Blackpool move

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne insists that Dan Barlaser does not have a £1.5m release clause after he was the subject of bids from Blackpool.

The Millers have endured a tough summer so far on their return to the Championship, losing a few key players from the side that won promotion last season, notably Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith who both joined Sheffield Wednesday.

Therefore, there will have been concern at the club when the Seasiders made three bids for Barlaser, which have been rejected by the Millers.

Despite that, there have been suggestions that a bid of £1.5m could be enough to reach an agreement, due to a clause in the contract of the 25-year-old.

However, speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Warne was adamant this is not the case.

“Someone told me on the bus today that someone said there is a £1.5m release clause in his contract. People know more than me because that is completely not true. Don’t believe everything you read.

“We have turned down the offer, the chairman doesn’t want to sell and the player doesn’t want to leave.”

The verdict

Warne is very genuine when he speaks to the media so whilst it would be in Rotherham’s interest for him to say there is no release clause, you do believe him when he says that.

The main thing to take from his quotes though are that the club don’t want to sell and the player doesn’t want to go.

So, that’s a major relief for the Millers and they will hope to have done enough to see off Blackpool, although they could still come back with an improved offer.

