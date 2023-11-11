Derby County head coach Paul Warne has responded to criticism from Rams supporters.

County are aiming to fight for promotion back to the Championship this season, but have been unable to keep pace at the top of the League One table.

The Derbyshire outfit are currently seventh in the standings ahead of this weekend’s round of action.

Warne has been in charge for just over a year, having arrived from Rotherham United in the early stages of the previous campaign.

The team finished a disappointing seventh last year, just narrowly missing out on a play-off place.

And supporters are now concerned the club will miss out on promotion again, after a worrying start to the new term.

How has Paul Warne responded to Derby County criticism?

Warne has admitted that he doesn’t seek out or look at any criticism in particular, believing it to be counter-productive.

However, he understands the frustration that he is hearing from supporters and shares the same feeling regarding poor results.

“I don't think the criticism is unfair because we haven't accrued as many points as our performances deserve,” said Warne, via the Daily Mail.

“I get the frustration because I have to live in my own head, I'm as frustrated as anybody else.

“I just think the fans are so desperate for success because it's been a while since they've had success here.

“We are determined to deliver it.

“In recent weeks we’ve been good but we have been marred by a couple of bad performances.

“You might not believe this, but I haven't read any criticism.

“Why would I actively hunt down criticism? I am aware that there's criticism because I’m also not a complete idiot and I have friends texting me going ‘You alright, mate?’ and I'm like, ‘I've not spoken to you for three years’.

“If we were seventh and we were absolutely honking and I said to you ‘I can't see where our next win is coming from’ that is different.

“I don't feel like that.

“I think we've got a good team.”

Derby County v Nottingham Forest: Who has the cheaper home shirt?

A 4-0 win over Northampton Town in late October eased the pressure on Warne slightly, but a clash with promotion rivals Barnsley this weekend will be a big test for the manager.

Defeat to the Tykes, especially at home, would be a big blow to their promotion hopes and morale.

But a victory could see them move into a play-off position, depending on results elsewhere, highlighting the importance of the fixture.

Regardless, Warne is set to be backed by owner David Clowes in the January transfer window in less than two months time in a bid to strengthen his squad for the run-in.

Can Paul Warne lead Derby County to success?

Derby now have the resources to compete at the top of League One, but haven’t made the most of them.

This is a talented squad that should be competing for a top two spot but is instead sitting outside the play-off places.

While it is a competitive League One this year, Warne should still be getting better performances and results out of this team.

The Barnsley game feels make or break, as defeat will really frustrate supporters. It could even spell the end of his time at the club, so Warne really needs all three points at Pride Park this afternoon.