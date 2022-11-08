Paul Warne responds as Derby County linked with transfer swoop for Championship defender

Derby County boss Paul Warne has cooled talk that the club could sign Cardiff City’s Curtis Nelson in January.

The new Rams chief has had a mixed start to life in charge at Pride Park, so he will have one eye on the transfer window as he looks to bring his own players in to help the group.

And, it had been suggested that Nelson could arrive, with the centre-back having failed to establish himself as a regular for the Bluebirds this season.

However, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Warne made it clear that Nelson is not someone they are monitoring right now.

“I’ve had no conversations with his agent so names just come up all the time. It’s unbelievable. I wouldn’t be surprised if I am linked to David Beckham if he comes out of retirement.

“If there is a player I am in for, oddly enough, it never gets out because you don’t want it to. I don’t know who would possibly leak a story on a player that isn’t true. I don’t know who could benefit from it.”

The verdict

It’s good for fans to hear a response from Warne on a transfer rumour and whilst you wouldn’t expect him to say he was going to sign Nelson, these comments show there’s nothing in it.

In truth, it’s probably too soon to fully identify January targets as a lot can change between now and the New Year.

Nevertheless, Derby do need to be busy and it will be interesting to see who does come through the door as Warne will want to make his mark on the squad at the first opportunity.

