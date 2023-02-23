Paul Warne reacts to significant off-field Derby County transfer development

Paul Warne revealed his delight as Mark Thomas was named as Derby County’s new head of recruitment.

The new boss has enjoyed a brilliant start to life with the Rams, with the side firmly in the mix to win promotion back to the Championship.

However, Warne is looking to build a long-term project at Pride Park, so working with Thomas, who joined from Oxford United, will be key to the success the club have in the years to come.

And, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Warne explained why this appointment is a good one for the club.

“I am really pleased and recruitment is essential in football obviously. We need somebody with a good track record, someone who not only worries about the team now but for the next years. That isn’t a coach’s or manager’s job anymore, it’s a recruitment department that brings people to us and says look with the way you play would this be a suitable fit?

“I liked the work he’s done before, I like his work ethic and I think he will be a really good fit. We are at the stage of the season where it’s really tricky for us because we don’t know what league we are going to be in.”

The verdict

This is a good appointment for Derby and it’s great that Warne is full on board with this one as the two will have a close working relationship as they look to bring in players to help the club.

As he says, with the way the game has gone, a head coach simply can’t always focus on transfers and Thomas will ensure Warne can just focus on the team.

So, it’s another positive step for Derby and a busy summer awaits, whether the club are in the Championship or League One.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.