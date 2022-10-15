Paul Warne reacts to potential off-field appointment at Derby County Copy

Derby County are preparing to bring in a head of recruitment as they continue to build a structure off of the pitch following David Clowes’ takeover in the summer.

Sometimes, the relationship between a manager and a head of recruitment can be tested by transfer policy, with the latter often having more trust from those above him and a greater sway in terms of targeting players.

Paul Warne made it abundantly clear that if he was not going to have a strong say on transfers then he would not have moved to the Rams.

The former Rotherham United boss gave a very insightful response when asked how he would like the dynamic to work by DerbyshireLive.

He said: “You are only ever as good as the players you put on the pitch.

“Not being disrespectful, but I am, and it sounds awful, but other clubs in the Premier League, when they lose their best players, they’re not as good.

“It’s not because the manager or coaching is worse, but it’s because the better players have left.

“As a coach or member of staff, all you do is polish what you have.

“If the head of recruitment can get you the players who suit your style or culture and what you want them to be as men, then it helps massively.

“Obviously I will have a say in the players that come through the door, but if he or she keeps coming back with a three-foot Portuguese centre forward then it’s going to take a long time to get what I want.

“There’s probably a really good three-foot Portuguese centre forward out there, but that relationship is essential with the club.

“But it’s all about the players.

“There are some very good players here who we are going to try to help but going forward, at every window and at the end of January, I want the team to be better than what it is now.

“In May, June, and July I then want it to be better than what it was in January.

“The head of recruitment is essential for all that planning.

“Not just for the next window, but the next two.

“If I thought in any way that the club would appoint a head of recruitment, who has to be independent of my thinking, but had a bigger say than who comes in than me then I would just walk out.

“It’s pointless signing players that I don’t want to play.

“It would be ridiculous.

“I would never work at a football club like that.

“I haven’t been told it is going to be like that, but if it is then you’ll be interviewing someone else.

“It never works.

“It cannot work.

“If somebody says here you are Paul, here’s your three-foot centre forward from Portugal but I wanted this 5ft 11in player from Stoke who is really quick on the shoulder and yours is really slow then when I come to pick the team, I am just not going to choose him.

“It’s just a waste of money.

“It makes no sense.

“How it’s worked for me previously is the head of recruitment works with you.

“You get targets between you.

“They might say gaffer I know you like this one, but this one is better.

“I’ll say let me have a look and do you know what I think you’re right.

“Okay, put him in front of me.

“Do I like him? Does he like me because I am a bit quirky? Great.

“It’s not saying what I say goes but you cannot turn up at the training ground and say, ‘whose car is that?’ And they go it’s the new left back’s.

“I don’t play with left backs, so it doesn’t make any sense.

“At other clubs, it does happen, so I am pretty damn confident it won’t happen here.

“As a footballer, probably everyone has the same idea.

“I like the ones who score 30 goals or the ones who never let a goal in.

“But generally, I like people who get the team ethic first and foremost and sometimes those who are at a crossroads or have something to prove.

“I really like those players who have the bit between their teeth and who are prepared to learn.

“That player could be 34, 24 or 18.

“I just think the closed-minded people who say this is what I’ve done in all of my career, and this is what got me success, aren’t the ones I like.

“I like the ones who think they don’t know everything about football because neither do I.

“I like players who say look this is my career so far and I say I love your career, I think I can help you with this, I don’t think you are very good at that, how does that sound? The ones who go ‘hang on a sec, I just want you to give me sugar’ aren’t the ones.

“The ones who sit there and look you in the eye and say you’re right my hold-up play isn’t very good.

“I could do with you helping me, but I am good at playing off the shoulder and I am good at finishing.

“I like the ones who are prepared to take criticism and praise.

“They are my sort of players.

“Those who want the team to do well.

“I know this sounds really cheesy but if they are not in the team because they are injured, suspended or not selected, they sit behind you on the bench and when the team score, they celebrate.

“They know they are part of something bigger than themselves.

“As a footballer, it’s difficult to think like that because you’re always thinking about your next contract.

“You’ve got your mortgage, your kids and all that. I know it’s difficult.

“I really like the team players who take the ball in tight areas and are athletic.

“I think pace kills at every level.

“It’s no surprise that Manchester City have got the quickest centre forward who scores no end.

“If he ran like me, he wouldn’t score that many.

“I don’t care what you say.”

It would be very strange for Derby to relieve Liam Rosenior of his duties while the team were performing pretty well and bring in a new manager with three League One promotions on his CV, if they were not going to let Warne manage how he wants to.

Personality seems very important to Warne in recruitment and that could be a theme to watch out for in how Derby conduct themselves over the next few windows.

The Verdict

Head of recruitment or not, it is going to be very difficult for the Rams to strengthen enough in January to punch their way into automatic promotion contention.

The Rams’ preparation for this campaign, through no fault of their own was counter-productive and for that reason they are at a disadvantage to the other promotion candidates in the third tier.

Warne has won promotion from League One via the play-offs before and that is certainly their most likely route back to the Championship at the first time of asking, with a 13-point gap already opening up between the club and the top two.

Competing for a top six finish would be hitting par for Warne in his first season at the helm.