Derby County boss Paul Warne felt the decision to send Curtis Davies off was harsh, as his side missed out on a play-off place.

Derby suffer final day heartbreak

The Rams made the trip to Hillsborough knowing their fate was in their hands, as if they picked up three points they would be in the play-offs. However, failure to do so would open the door for Peterborough United, who took on Barnsley.

With Darren Ferguson’s side going on to win, Derby needed a result against the Owls, but, despite playing well, Warne’s men were beaten by a Michael Smith penalty.

That was a costly moment as well, with skipper Davies sent off for the foul on Marvin Johnson that brought the spot-kick, as he was thought to have denied a goalscoring opportunity without trying to play the ball.

And, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Warne felt his side were on the wrong end of the call.

“We got caught. I thought the red card was harsh because we had Cash on the goalline and the keeper was on the right side of the ball.

“That's what I discussed with the ref. I might be wrong and people may think I am off my nut but if that's the case then every shot followed by a foul is a red card on the edge of the box. It is a goalscoring opportunity but so is every shot you ever take.”

Even though they couldn’t find the goal that would’ve put them in the top six, Derby did continue to push with ten men, but their late pressure didn’t make the difference.

Derby will have to bounce back

This was a tough afternoon for Derby, and Warne is going to be hugely frustrated at how it played out, because his side were good for large parts, but there’s no doubting that the decisive moment was the penalty incident just before half-time.

It’s easy to see why Warne was annoyed, because it was soft, however, by the letter of the law, Davies deserved to go as he pulled Johnson back, so he didn’t make a genuine attempt to win the ball. Given his experience, he really shouldn’t have touched Johnson, and, even if Derby went a goal down, they could have still got back in the game.

But, Derby’s season wasn’t all about today, and there were many missed opportunities over the months that fans and players will no doubt reflect on. So, this is going to be a tough one to take, and it will hurt, but Warne will rally the group ahead of pre-season as they look to go one better in 12 months time.