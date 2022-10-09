Paul Warne reacts to key moment from Derby County’s defeat to Port Vale

Derby County boss Paul Warne felt the reaction from Nathan Smith played a part in James Collins’ red card yesterday in the 2-1 loss to Port Vale.

With the score 1-1, the 31-year-old attacker was dismissed after appearing to hit out at the Vale defender after the two had been grappling in the box. That proved to be a turning point, with the visitors going on to seal the points against the ten men.

And, speaking to Derbyshire Live after the game, Warne admitted he could see why the ref opted to send Collins off, as he questioned Smith’s reaction.

“I can’t say categorically, but I don’t think he hit the player, he hit the ground in frustration. Collo is trying to get the ball and the defender is just trying to stop him from getting it.

“I can understand why the ref has given it because the way the player was I thought he had broken his nose or something. I am not a ref batterer, but there were some other decisions that I probably wasn’t as comfortable with.”

The defeat leaves Derby in 10th place and three points away from the play-offs.

The verdict

This was a tough one to judge on the replays as you can’t tell whether Collins does fully catch Smith.

However, what you can say is that he gave the official a decision to make and it certainly didn’t look good, whilst it would have hurt the defender had he been caught.

Either way, as an experienced player, Collins should have known better and he will be hugely frustrated that he cost the side yesterday and he will now be watching on in the coming weeks.

