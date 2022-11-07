Paul Warne reacts to crucial moment from Derby County’s FA Cup draw with Torquay

Paul Warne refused to be too critical of Derby County centre-back Eiran Cashin after he was sent off in their 2-2 draw with Torquay United in the FA Cup yesterday.

The Rams were firmly in control against the National League strugglers until the Irishman was sent off after conceding a penalty, which was converted.

That gave the hosts the initiative and Torquay would equalise deep into stoppage time to force a replay. And, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Warne made it clear that an extra game is far from ideal as he discussed Cashin’s dismissal.

“I’d rather Cash let him go through and score. There is no point in us having 10 men. It’s another problem and it was like a double whammy.

“It’s disappointing, but they are young men and they are going to make mistakes. With the way we’ve been punished, it’s another fixture that we don’t want when we’ve got so many players out.”

Attention for Warne’s men now turns to the League Cup, as the Rams make the trip to take on Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The verdict

This was a frustrating game for Derby as they really should’ve progressed without many problems considering they were two up.

So, the red card and penalty changed the game, and, as Warne says, Cashin should’ve not made a challenge at all but this is a learning experience and the player will appreciate that the boss hasn’t thrown him under the bus with his comments.

Again, Warne’s right in saying they’re young players who make mistakes and Cashin has shown his quality since breaking into the team, so he will still have a big part to play moving forward.

