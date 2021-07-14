Paul Warne provides update on three potential Rotherham United incomings

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says that a player is due to have a medical ahead of a potential move to the club in the coming days.

The Millers boss is also hopeful of having at least three players signed in the not too distant future, as he looks to put together a squad for the 2021/22 season.

Following their relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season, Rotherham are now preparing for life back in the third-tier of English football.

Up until now, the club have yet to make a senior signing this summer, although it seems Warne is hopeful that will change sooner rather than later.

Providing an update on his club’s transfer business, the Rotherham boss was quoted by BBC Sheffield’s Andy Giddings as saying: “I think I’ve got one in the building. His medical is gonna be later in the week and next week, but I’ll keep that under wraps until it’s done.”

Indeed, it seems Warne is hopeful there will be more to follow that particular player, with a midfielder, defender and utility man all seemingly on the agenda.

Detailing his pursuit of other targets, the 48-year-old added: “I’m pretty close on a midfielder. I’ve improved a bid on a defender and a utility player. Hopefully some of them will fall into place when we return from Budapest.”

Rotherham, who are currently in pre-season training in the Hungarian capital, are set to begin their League One campaign on the 7th August, when the host Plymouth Argyle at The New York Stadium.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be something of a relief for those of a Rotherham persuasion.

It has been a quiet summer transfer window for the Millers so far, which is always going to be a concern for fans, particularly when they ought to be targeting a return to the Championship next season.

As a result, the fact that Warne is now confident of having several signings in at the club in the next week or so, is certainly promising, since it shows the club are close to strengthening their options for the campaign ahead.

Indeed, it would be good for Rotherham if they were to get these deals done quickly, giving those news recruits as much time as possible to adapt to their new side before the return to action.