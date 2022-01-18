Paul Warne provides update on Freddie Ladapo situation at Rotherham United

Freddie Ladapo handed in a transfer request at Rotherham United in the first week of the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old striker has not featured in the two matches that have followed with Will Grigg started both in his place.

Ladapo has scored 12 and assisted four in all competitions this season and in combination with Michael Smith up front, he has accounted for one half of the most dangerous strike partnership in League One.

Paul Warne was keen to point out that his dropping has not been due to his attitude or commitment to the club when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.

He said: “If he is scoring goals and gets us promoted, then everyone is happy.

“Then if Freddie decides in the summer he is not happy and wants to play football elsewhere, then that is another conversation to be had.

“His attitude has been exemplary since he put in his transfer request.

“He has trained really well, he hasn’t been a problem and I wouldn’t expect him to be.

“I think he is professional enough to know that if a move doesn’t come off, then he has to get back in the team and put himself in the shop window for future transfer.

“While he is still here and is training with the attitude he has, he has my full backing.”

The Millers’ 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood Town on Saturday saw them slip out of the automatic promotion places.

Games in hand still have them in a very strong position, but further unrest this month could have a negative impact on them climbing back above Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers.

The Verdict

This appears to be sensible man management from Paul Warne.

He is taking Ladapo out of the firing line until the dust settles a little bit on the news of his transfer request.

Due to his contract situation, it is likely that he will leave the club in the summer even if they win promotion with a clear desire to apply his trade elsewhere.

Will Grigg has not scored a league goal since 2nd October and it seems likely that, if a January exit is not forthcoming, Ladapo will become first choice again beyond this month in the automatic promotion push.

There are enough role models and senior players in the Rotherham side to gather around Ladapo and keep him motivate for the remainder of the campaign, to significantly enhance the club’s chances of kicking on for a top two finish.