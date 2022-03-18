Paul Warne provides key Rotherham United team news pre-Shrewsbury Town

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has provided fans with updates on injured players Dan Barlaser, Ollie Rathbone and Jamie Lindsay ahead of tomorrow’s game against Shrewsbury Town.

Both Barlaser and Rathbone were forced off during Tuesday night’s win against Lincoln City through a groin injury and a thigh problem respectively.

Speaking to the club’s official media yesterday, Warne confirmed that neither player trained yesterday and updated fans on their availability for tomorrow’s game as he said: “Whether they can train to play a part on Saturday, I don’t know.

“We’ll see how they progress with their treatments today and what their pain threshold is like.

“They are both a doubt.”

Think you’re a hardcore Rotherham United fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Millers’ quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1915 1920 1925 1930

Missing these players are a big loss for Warne as Barlaser has provided eight goals and six assists this season, while Rathbone has contributed two goals and five assists.

The Rotherham boss also gave an update on Jamie Lindsay. After being sidelined for a while earlier in the season with a hamstring injury, the player has been struggling recently with a shoulder injury and Warne has made it clear that he will not be rushed back to play as he said: “He’ll train today [Thursday] so we’ll see how he is. He’s desperate to play and be involved, but he nows if he’s not 100%, he can’t be included.”

The Verdict:

This isn’t great news for Rotherham who look to be facing some injury worries now. At this point in the season it’s definitely not what they need as they want to keep the momentum going.

Although they won’t underestimate their opponents, they will be thankful that they are out for a game against 17th placed Shrewsbury Town rather than one that could result in being more significant.

Rotherham currently sit at the top of League One four points clear so they’re not in immediate danger, but they will still be keen to get a result tomorrow in spite of the players they miss through injury.

Depending how training went today, we may see any of these players on the bench tomorrow and, if not, it doesn’t sound too long term, so hopefully these key players will be back in no time so they can play a part in the final push to be champions.