Paul Warne plotting Rotherham United transfer bid ahead of Coventry City fixture

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne managed to lead his side to an opening day draw with Swansea at the weekend – but the Millers boss wants another player to join his squad before their next game against Coventry.

Even with the club sealing a point against the Swans, the manager clearly feels that the first-team needs another striker to come into the team. Now, he’s hoping to try and sign one before their next game this weekend.

Signing a player with Championship experience who can score goals won’t be easy on short notice though. There are plenty who he could sign but they are likely to either cost a fair fee or command a decent sized wage.

However, according to the Sheffield Star, that is exactly what Warne wants in a signing – and he’s been close to adding one to the team but the player has asked for ‘more time’ according to the manager.

During last season, the club had Michael Smith available to them as their top goalscorer. He bagged a total of 19 goals but has left them to sign for Sheffield Wednesday in League One. After Smith, Freddie Ladapo was the next higher scorer with 11 but he too has left the club.

It means Rotherham do need another striker – and it looks like Paul Warne has been close to adding one. However, speaking to the Sheffield Star over a potential transfer deal for an ‘experienced’ Championship striker, it’s been revealed that the player in question might sign elsewhere instead.

Speaking about a potential transfer, Warne said: “There are two I really like. I’m happy with either of them. But if I don’t get either, there aren’t any other targets, for the money we can afford, who I see making us any better.”

“Oddly enough, they have asked for more time, which politely means ‘looking for a better option than coming here’”.

The Verdict

As a manager, Paul Warne has proven he can be very good in the EFL and can certainly be the best in his position in League One.

However, the boss has yet to be able to keep his side in the Championship. He’s led the Millers to two promotions to the second tier but the club have been unable to stay in the division every time they have got there. Now, he’ll be determined to do it during this campaign.

If the club can sign another striker who can bag goals at this level, then they could very well do so. Having sold two of their best strikers and players over the summer, it has left them definitely needing more faces in attack. With the news of a potential two experienced Championship players coming in, that’s good news for Rotherham fans.

However, with the boss admitting that he has yet to decide on whether to join the Millers, it could leave them having to try and scramble for a signing elsewhere before the close of the window.