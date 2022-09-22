Paul Warne pens message to Rotherham United supporters following Derby County switch

Paul Warne has lauded Rotherham United’s fans for the support that they provided him and his staff during his time in charge of the club.

Warne decided to call time on his six-year spell as Millers manager earlier today as he sealed a switch to Derby County.

As confirmed by Derby’s official website, Warne has been appointed as their head coach on a contract that is set to run until 2026.

Rotherham will now be looking to draft in a replacement for the 49-year-old before their showdown with Wigan Athletic on October 1st.

Under the guidance of Warne, the Millers managed to accumulate a respectable total of 14 points from their opening nine league games.

Currently eighth in the Championship standings, Rotherham will be hoping that Warne’s departure doesn’t derail their season.

Having led the Millers to promotion to this aforementioned division on three separate occasions, Warne will be determined to replicate this feat at Derby.

Following his departure, the former Rotherham boss decided to share a message with the club’s supporters.

In an open letter shared by the club’s official website, Warne said: “To the fans, the amazing Millers fans, I don’t really know where to start.

“I feel like at least 98% of you have had a video message from me to celebrate your dog’s birthday or something!

“Seriously, I feel like I know so many of you personally and my phone has already been blowing up with many of you wishing me well – which means the world to me.

“It has always been the case – in my experience anyway – that you appreciate hard work at this football club and that is an area that I was never going to sell you short.

“As many of you know, I have lived and breathed this football club for as long as I can remember and when taking the job in the first place, my main fear was letting you down.

“It would have broken my heart.

“Whilst there have been ups and downs along the way, laughter and tears – and of course some bloke shouting at me to leave one up from corners! – you have never stopped supporting my staff and the team.”

The Verdict

Warne’s departure will be tough to take for Rotherham’s fans as he was the architect behind many memorable moments.

With Warne deciding that now is the time to embark on the next chapter in his managerial career, the Millers’ hierarchy now face a major decision regarding who to draft in as his replacement.

Considering that Rotherham are aiming to consolidate a place in the Championship this season, it could be argued that they may find it beneficial to draft in a manager who possesses a wealth of experience.

By handing over the reins to an individual who has a good track-record in this particular division, there is no reason why the Millers cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the absence of Warne.