Paul Warne explains Derby County demands as he targets promotion push

Paul Warne believes that it’s crucial his Derby County players don’t get carried away and remain consistent as they chase promotion this season.

The 49-year-old was named as the permanent Rams boss last week and he has made it clear that he wants to take the club back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Part of the appeal of Warne was the fact he has done just that with Rotherham in the past, so he knows exactly what it takes to be successful at this level. And, speaking to the club’s media, he opened up on just what’s required.

“The keys to getting out of this league are going on runs, not getting too high on wins and too low on defeats. Consistency with your messaging, pushing standards every day, consistency in drive and performances. Everything matters.”

Warne’s first game in charge of the East Midlands outfit comes when they travel to take on Cambridge United this weekend, with the side currently three points away from the play-off places.

The verdict

This looks like a very shrewd appointment from Derby and Warne will instantly command the respect from all at the club because he is proven at this level.

So, he knows exactly what to do to get out of this league and the players will buy into what he says as a result.

Of course, it’s not going to be easy for him at Pride Park but there will be a real belief that they can bounce back to the Championship with Warne in the dugout.

