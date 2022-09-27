Paul Warne outlines bold long-term Derby County ambition

New Derby County boss Paul Warne has made it clear that he wants to take the club back to the Premier League in the future.

The 49-year-old made the decision to swap Championship side Rotherham for the Rams, with some surprised that he chose to leave the Millers when they were in the top-half.

However, speaking to Derbyshire Live at his unveiling today, Warne explained why the long-term vision for the club was behind the call, as he targeted a double promotion down the line.

“It had to be something really exciting and what we can have a real impact on. It’s a really good opportunity. I found leaving Rotherham really tough, but this is one of the few clubs outside of the top flight that can get back in it. I am really pleased.”

Warne will lead the East Midlands outfit for the first time this weekend as they take on Cambridge United away from home.

He has inherited a side that are 11th in the League One table, although they do have a game in hand on many rivals above them.

The verdict

This was a brave call by Warne as he had a settled job at Rotherham where he was loved by the players, staff and chairman, so he had a good thing going.

Therefore, it needed to be a club with ambition to tempt him away and he clearly feels that the potential with Derby is greater than the Millers.

His comments about aiming for the Premier League reflect that, but there will obviously need to be patience as Warne looks to make his mark on the squad.

