Derby County boss Paul Warne was full of praise for Rams defender Craig Forsyth when speaking to the media this afternoon.

The 33-year-old has been at the club since 2013, and is set to make his 300th appearance for the club if selected to face Fleetwood Town this weekend.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Warne revealed what he finds most impressive about the achievement.

"Three hundred games in a 10-year span is impressive," Warne explained to the media, via DerbyshireLive.

"I presume he has played for more than one manager in that 10-year spell so to always impress your ability on a new manager all the time makes it even more impressive.

"To play for as many as he has and for them all to give him a contract and want him around the place, says as much about him as a man as it does a player."

Commenting further on Forsyth, Warne revealed what it has been like for him personally to manage the 33-year-old.

"He's a piece of cake to manage and he has played most games since I've been here." Warne continued.

"When I first came in, I don't think I played him initially.He's no trouble, he trains really well and because I think he's been there, seen it and wrote the book, he probably thought 'I'll get into the team don't worry about that'.

"He was relaxed, he looks after himself as do all the lads, which is a testament to all the signings because they are professional people."

The Verdict

Paul Warne is absolutely correct to praise Craig Forsyth here.

In the modern game of football, it is very rare that players reach numbers as high as 300 for a single club, so all credit to Forsyth for his consistency at Pride Park throughout the years.

At 33-years-old, the Scotsman is showing no signs of slowing down just yet either.

This season, for example, he has made 43 appearances for the club in all competitions so far.

He will hope to take that tally to 44 on Saturday, which in turn, will see him hit the impressive 300 mark.