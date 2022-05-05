Paul Warne offers update on Michael Smith’s situation at Rotherham United

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has said he would be amazed if Michael Smith’s agent has not offered him to other clubs.

Smith’s contract with the Millers is set to expire at the end of June and the forward is yet to put pen to paper on anything that would extend his New York Stadium stay.

Warne says that he would like the issue resolved in the next couple of days, but suggests that is not realistic.

“My Rotherham United answer is I’d like to get it sorted in the next couple of days one way or another.” Warne said, via The Yorkshire Post.

“My experience is that it won’t be done for weeks.

“I would be amazed if his agent hasn’t made an odd phone call (to other teams).

“I would have also thought most managers and recruiters will have said he’s on their list but when it comes to the crunch, how many people are actually going to offer a deal?”

Smith will surely not be short of suitors after an incredibly impressive campaign in 2021/22.

The 30-year-old has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, including 18 in League One, as well as registering eight assists.

Warne says he doesn’t think the saga will last for weeks on end, but hopes that Rotherham could still have a chance to keep the striker.

“It won’t go on for weeks and weeks, we won’t come back on July 1 and still be waiting for Smudge to make a decision.” Warne continued.

“I wouldn’t expect him to do that to us and if I know in the next few weeks whether it is an absolute no-go, then my job is to try and get someone else in.

“But, if there is an opportunity, then we will keep negotiating until we know there is no chance.

“I would love to keep him, I would do everything I can to keep him. But if he gets offered something we can’t get near then, regretfully, I would shake his hand and smell him one more time and let him go on his way.

“He could not have done any more for us.”

The Verdict

It’s clear that everybody at Rotherham United would love to keep Michael Smith on their books going forward.

But the reality is, after such an impressive campaign, they may not be able to match offers made for the 30-year-old, even despite their promotion to the Championship.

There are plenty of clubs with deeper pockets that would love Smith’s goal and assists contributions and would likely be willing to pay handsomely to get them.

Let’s just hope that for all parties concerned, things are dealt with quickly, rather than it dragging out into the summer.