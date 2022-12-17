Paul Warne offers update on Derby County player’s future

Derby County boss Paul Warne has admitted he isn’t strongly considering bringing Jack Stretton back to the club in January.

The 21-year-old striker joined League Two side Carlisle United on a season-long loan deal back in August, but the Rams have the option to cut that arrangement short should they wish.

Stretton has featured 19 times for Carlisle in all competitions so far this season, scoring two goals and registering two assists.

“I think he’s doing well.” Warne said on the 21-year-old, via DerbyshireLive.

“He’s scoring goals and playing games then realistically if I’m to bring him back and not to play him then he’s developing better playing games without a shadow of a doubt.

“Currently it isn’t something that I’m strongly considering although it is always in the back of my mind.”

One factor that could lead to the Rams boss considering a recall is the lack of starts Stretton has got for Carlisle.

Indeed, only nine of his 19 games have came from the start, with just six league starts to his name in those.

Not only that, but both of Stretton’s two goals came in the same match, meaning he has netted in just one fixture so far this season.

The Verdict

To be honest, on the surface of things it looks to be quite a tricky loan spell for Jack Stretton.

Yes, he has other things he brings other than goals, but having scored in just one fixture so far will surely be a disappointment.

Having said that, Paul Warne seems to be happy with how he is getting on based on his above comments.

It looks unlikely Stretton would feature heavily at Derby if he isn’t even a regular at Carlisle so perhaps indeed leaving him put at the League Two side is the best decision at this stage.