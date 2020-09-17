Paul Warne offers Rotherham United transfer update

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has revealed he wants a new midfielder and wide player before the end of the transfer window as he looks to put the finishing touches on his squad.

The Millers are looking to secure safety this season and, though it is very early days, it seems fair to say their win away at Wycombe Wanderers on the opening weekend could well be an important step towards that in the grand scheme of things.

There’s a long season ahead, though, with plenty of football to be played and Warne would like to add a couple more before the deadline, though he also appears content with his squad if it stays how it is:

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne said he would ideally would like another midfielder and wide option before deadline. Relaxed if it does not happen. #rufc — leon wobschall (@LeonWobYP) September 17, 2020

The Verdict

Rotherham have made some decent signings so far this summer and Warne and the club will have hopes of enjoying a longer Championship stint than they have had in the recent past.

Certainly, the hope seems to be based on decent reasons and that was evident in the performance at the weekend where they got a win against Wycombe.

He’s looking for a few more additions, then, and we’ll have to see if he can get them but, if not, he appears pretty happy with what he has got for ahead of this most congested of seasons.