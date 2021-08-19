Paul Warne offers Rotherham United injury update

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has updated fans on the condition of forward Freddie Ladapo ahead of Saturday’s derby game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite testing negative for Covid-19 last week, Ladapo continued to feel unwell and after a visit to the hospital found out he was suffering from tonsillitis.

The striker missed Tuesday’s game away at Morecambe which his side won 1-0.

Millers boss Warne offered an update on his player’s condition and told The Yorkshire Post: “He trained today and trained quite well, although he was a bit blowy.

“We will just see how he reacts tonight really, it’s not about the training, but it could knock him sideways.”

Warne confirmed his striker would play a part in Saturday’s game as he said: “We will see how he comes in, in the morning and we will make an informed decision. He will definitely play a part but how much of a part, we will have to see.

“He had tonsillitis, he has taken penicillin and it has calmed down.”

Ladapo has a good record with Rotherham United. He found the net nine times for his side last season, and scored in their opening game of the season, a 2-0 win against Plymouth.

The Verdict:

It’s unlikely we will see Ladapo starting for his side this weekend but Warne will be pleased if he can have him on the bench as an option in what will be a competitive match.

South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday sit just one point above the Millers with the sides in the play-off spots so both teams will be looking for a three point boost to carry on good starts to the season.

Due to Rotherham’s lack of options going forward and no clear intentions to bring in another attacker at this point, United will be hoping Ladapo is back to full fitness in no time.

