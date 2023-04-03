Derby County manager Paul Warne says his side needs a significant rebuild in the summer, despite the club currently challenging for the League One play-offs.

The Rams have spent much of the season in the top six, but dropped out of the play-off places on goal difference following the 2-0 loss to Ipswich Town at Pride Park on Saturday, which was their third consecutive defeat and fourth in their last five games.

Warne arrived at the club in September from Rotherham United, replacing Liam Rosenior who had been in caretaker charge following Wayne Rooney's departure in the summer.

Rosenior impressively rebuilt the Rams' squad in challenging circumstances following David Clowes' takeover, bringing in the likes of Joe Wildsmith, James Chester, Conor Hourihane, James Collins and David McGoldrick.

But the club have the smallest squad in the third tier with just 22 players, with Warne frequently having to deploy players out of position in order to cover injuries and suspensions.

What did Paul Warne say?

Warne is not giving up on a play-off finish with his side currently sitting seventh in the table, but admitted that "surgery" will be needed in the summer.

"We might have enough in the building currently to finish the season well and to go up," Warne told the BBC. "But I'm aware that surgery's needed, I'm not stupid."

The 49-year-old praised his players for their efforts this campaign, but says that there are areas of weakness in the squad that will need to be addressed.

"We have a great group now but you can see that we have some flaws in it," Warne said.

"The lads have given me everything they have got and we will still be competitive for the last seven games and hopefully we will have enough to get in the play-offs."

It is difficult to argue with Warne that the squad needs significantly more depth and a number of the players signed in the summer were over 30, so the age of the squad needs to be reduced.

But you have to question the timing of the comments, which seem a little reactionary after three consecutive defeats and it could have a damaging effect on the already fragile confidence of the squad.

With seven games remaining, the Rams have an excellent chance of making the play-offs and favourable fixtures against struggling sides in Forest Green Rovers and MK Dons over the Easter weekend represent a good opportunity to get their promotion push back on track.

While their recent run of form has been concerning, perhaps Warne would have been best waiting until the summer before discussing the rebuild.