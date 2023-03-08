Paul Warne makes scathing Derby County admission following Plymouth defeat

Derby County boss Paul Warne has admitted he told his players he doesn’t want to be associated with the level of performance his side put in against Plymouth last night, and admitted his side ‘were lacking’ on the night.

Indeed, the Rams boss told the media he ‘fired from the hip’ in the dressing room following the full time whistle, with some of the players unable to look him in the eye because they knew what he was saying was right.

Warne told the media after the match, via DerbyshireLive: “We did everything to win the game, but fundamentally we didn’t have enough good performances across the whole 90 minutes to win it.”

“Sometimes you have to sugarcoat it, sometimes you have to be honest with the players, sometimes you have to cajole, and sometimes you have to shoot from the hip.

“I’ve done many things at this football club since I’ve been here but tonight I shot from the hip. I told them what I think.

“That level of performance is not something I want to be involved with. Nor should they. I spoke to them after the game, but half of them were not even looking at me in the eye.

“That’s because they know what I am saying is right. Collectively were we good enough to win the game over 90 minutes? No. That is a problem.

“It may not be as bad as I thought, but my gut feeling is not normally far off. When it really came to it and there was a challenge to win in the middle of the park or a throw-in to stop we didn’t have enough aggression. I hate to say it because it’s my team and they are my boys and I would do anything for them, but we were lacking.”

Derby County now sit sixth in the League One standings following last night’s defeat at Home Park.

The Rams next play Oxford United away from home on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

On the surface of it, losing 2-1 away at Plymouth is not a bad result.

Argyle are flying in League One this season and are a better side than Derby – the table does not lie.

However, clearly Warne was fuming with the performance on display given not only the conversations he had with the players in the dressing room, but the fact he chose to come out and make that public.

He wanted everyone to know just what he thought of last night and that it was simply not up to his standards.

It will be really interesting to see if he can get a reaction out of his players when they take on Oxford on Saturday.