Paul Warne makes referee claim following controversial moment from Derby County’s defeat at Plymouth

Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed that the referee apologised to Korey Smith after Plymouth were given a controversial penalty in their 2-1 win over the Rams on Tuesday night.

The visitors had started very well at Home Park and were deservedly ahead at half-time thanks to a Nathaniel Mendez-Laing goal.

However, it was a different story after the break, as the hosts improved and equalised through Callum Wright and they would go on to get the three points as Ryan Hardie struck from the spot.

But, the decision to award the penalty was controversial, as Finn Azaz went down under minimal contact from Harvey White.

And, journalist Dominic Dietrich shared a tweet after speaking to Warne where he details a conversation between the official and Smith.

“Paul Warne has told BBC Derby that the referee apologised to Korey Smith on the pitch about the penalty decision.”

The result means the Rams are now sixth in the table and 13 points from the top two, seemingly ending any chances of automatic promotion this season.

The verdict

This really is a remarkable claim and if that’s the case then you would think Derby are going to be demanding answers from the authorities and a better response from the referee.

Of course, they can make mistakes but if they realise straight away then you really are questioning why it was given.

As for the incident, it didn’t look like a penalty as there was slight contact at best, and certainly not enough to send Azaz to the floor, so Derby are right to feel aggrieved at what was a huge decision in a massive game for both.

