Paul Warne makes Krystian Bielik admission ahead of Derby County’s clash with Ipswich

Derby County manager Paul Warne has admitted that he is set to have talks with Krystian Bielik in the coming days after the Poland international recently suggested that the club could recall him from his loan spell at Birmingham City.

Bielik was granted the opportunity to return to St Andrew’s in the summer transfer window on a temporary basis.

Currently aiming to earn a place in Poland’s squad for the World Cup which is set to start next month, the 24-year-old made his seventh appearance of the season last night in Birmingham’s draw with Burnley.

In a recent interview with Kanal Sportowy (as cited by Birmingham Live), Bielik revealed that Derby could cut short his loan spell at Birmingham in January.

Birmingham head coach John Eustace admitted last week that this scenario could occur.

Derby will be hoping to send out a signal of intent to the rest of the League One by defeating Ipswich Town at Portman Road tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, Warne has addressed Bielik’s current situation.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph about the midfielder and forward Jack Stretton who is also out on loan, Warne said: “Stretts is doing really well and I am going to have a chat about him and obviously Bielik.

“I did read what he said but I am mature enough to realise that what people say to the press might sometimes not be 100 per cent the truth.

“I am not talking for myself here.

“I do need to reach out to him truth be told which I haven’t gotten around to doing.

“That is something I am going to do in the next couple of days.”

The Verdict

With Warne set to hold discussions with Bielik, it will be interesting to see whether Derby opt to recall the midfielder in January.

When you consider that Bielik is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.74 in the Championship, he could potentially go on to excel in a lower division.

The Rams may also benefit from being able to call upon the former Arsenal man’s versatility as he is capable of playing as a defender and as a midfielder.

By bringing Bielik back to Pride Park, the Rams will be able to switch their focus to strengthening their squad in other areas of the pitch in the January window.