Paul Warne makes honest Rotherham United promotion admission

Rotherham United currently sit in sixth place after playing eight League One games.

Winning four, drawing one, and losing three, The Millers have accumulated 13 points and are now occupying the much-desired final play-off spot.

Paul Warne’s side have struggled with consistency early on in this campaign, during a season where promotion back to the Championship is the ultimate priority.

The joy emerging from impressive victories at home to Plymouth Argyle and away to Bolton Wanderers has been diminished by disappointing losses at home to Sheffield Wednesday and away to Fleetwood Town.

Ahead of Rotherham’s home game against Crewe Alexandra at the weekend, Paul Warne has spoken to the media team at the club about his promotion ambitions: “We just want them to be the best that they can be every day, so we talk about promotion all the time, in order to try and push them to do that.

“There are of course other teams who have the same aspirations as us and we have some tough challenges to come.

“We’ve started the season well, not with a relegation hangover which is always a concern and we have a great group who understand what we want.”

The verdict

Rotherham will count themselves unlucky that they were even relegated last season, as their performance levels increased as the season wore on, but they were unable to turn constant pressure into pivotal goals.

Warne has seen a lot of success with Rotherham in this division, and he will be hoping for more of the same this time out, and there is no reason why they cannot get promoted again.

They still possess a strong core of players who would not look out of place in the higher division, but the only added component this time around is that it is shaping up to be an even more competitive League One campaign than ever before.