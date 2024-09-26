Paul Warne has gushingly reflected on his home city of Norwich ahead of his Derby County side's clash with the Canaries on Saturday.

City trip to Pride Park will be their first since April 2021. In fact, that was the last time the two sides met. Norwich came out on top as 1-0 winners in that one, evening up the aggregate score across the two games they played against each other that season.

Wayne Rooney was in charge of the Rams when they hosted the Norfolk-based side. He left his role with the club over a year later, after their relegation to League One, and he was succeeded by former assistant Liam Rosenior, who was then replaced by Warne.

Despite some early doubts last season about whether he would keep his position at Derby, the 51-year-old was able to guide this team to the return to the Championship that they were so desperate for.

It's a special season for the club, being back in the second tier. Their promotion has also prompted the likelihood of new investment in the club, as owner David Clowes is looking to bring more cash into the club in order to take them to the next level. He is reportedly willing to relinquish up to 80% of his shareholding in the club, as per The Telegraph.

Every game will feel special for Warne, his players and the club's supporters now that they are back where they feel they belong, but the game on Saturday holds a particularly strong place in the manager's heart.

Paul Warne opens up on facing Norwich City

The County boss is a Norwich boy, born and bred.

The ex-professional footballer never played for the Canaries during his career on the pitch, but he did play for somewhat local side Great Yarmouth Town during his earlier years as a player.

He has faced City before in his managerial career, but this will be the first time that he has done so as the Derby manager.

Ahead of facing Johannes Thorup's side on Saturday, Warne said, via The Pink Un: "It is always going to be a special fixture for me.

"I had the old Poll Withey kit. I went to the cinema to watch Escape to Victory and it was the best birthday I ever had.

"That will always be my club. When I go home to my Mum's, I'll read the EDP, the North Norfolk News, and the back page about Norwich."

Derby sit on nine points after just six games, one point and one place ahead of Norwich in the table, having won three of their last five matches.

Derby & Norwich league form comparison Team Last 5 league results (as of 26/09/24) League position ahead of game Derby County L W W L W 10th Norwich City W L W D D 11th

Derby County's keys to victory

If the Rams can nullify three specific City players, then they will give themselves a much better chance of winning. This potentially deadly trio comprises Josh Sargent, Borja Sainz and Callum Doyle.

Between the three of them they have contributed six goals and three assists so far this season - or, in other words, just under 70% of Norwich's direct goal contributions; a very impressive stat given Doyle is a central defender.

Sargent is maybe the most predictable of the three. He's at his best when he's spinning in behind defenders and forcing them to run back to his own goal. Not allowing that space in behind will be key to limiting his effectiveness.

The County defence has conceded seven times in their half-dozen league contests in this campaign, as has City's. Making sure they are more water-tight at the back and then using their speed on the counter-attack could be another method to victory for them.