Derby County head coach Paul Warne has admitted that the nature of the conversations held with Krystian Bielik this summer regarding the midfielder's future are set to be dictated by the outcome of the club's season.

The Rams sanctioned a loan departure for Bielik last year following their relegation to League One.

After linking up with Birmingham City on a temporary basis, the midfielder managed to force his way into Poland's squad for the World Cup.

Bielik went on to feature on three occasions for his country as they were eliminated from this competition at the round of 16 phase by France.

The 25-year-old has managed to establish himself as an influential member of Birmingham's squad this season.

Having featured on 30 occasions for the club during the current campaign, Bielik is expected to make his latest appearance for the Blues when they take on Reading tomorrow.

As for Bielik's parent-club Derby, they will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One tomorrow when they face Forest Green Rovers.

The Rams fell out of the play-off places last weekend following their defeat to Ipswich Town at Pride Park.

What has Warne had to say about Bielik's future?

Ahead of Derby's meeting with Forest Green, Warne has opted to address Bielik's situation.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Warne said: "Krystian wants to play for his country and the only way he can do that is by playing Championship football.

"I spoke to him a few months ago and I respect that decision.

"But if we go up then it's different conversations to be had in the summer.

"There's no point having a conversation of maybes.

"I need to see where we are at.

"No doubt him and his representatives will have something to say as well."

Will Bielik leave Derby later this year on a full-time basis?

The Rams will be hoping to secure an immediate return to the Championship via a trip to Wembley Stadium next month.

If Derby do go on to achieve this particular target, there is every chance that Bielik will stay at the club as he will get to feature in the second-tier which in turn will provide him with the opportunity to be included in Poland's squad for their Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures.

However, if the Rams miss out on promotion, it would not be at all surprising if Bielik moves on to pastures new.

With the midfielder's contract at the club set to run until 2024, Derby will be able to secure a reasonable fee for him this summer if he expresses a desire to leave.