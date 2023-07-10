Derby County's pre-season got underway on Saturday afternoon away at Matlock Town.

Although results clearly aren't too important at this stage, it was no doubt good for the players to get their first run out of pre-season, and it's always nice to get a victory.

The Rams ran out 2-0 winners in front of a capacity 2300 crowd, with goals from James Collins and Ben Radcliffe enough to earn them the victory.

What did Paul Warne say about Derby County's friendly victory?

Naturally, after the match, Derby boss Paul Warne offered his assessment of the match, during which he dropped a very frank admission regarding the club's attacking prowess.

Indeed, expect to see the club active in the transfer market in the coming weeks, if Warne's comments below are anything to go by.

"It was exactly what I was expecting. The lads were a bit leggy - but it was all about play. We've done no fitness and just a bit of ball work this week, so we just gave them 45 minutes each and tried to come out of it injury free." Warne explained to DerbyshireLive after the match.

"It isn't about today, it's all about the opening league game, so we will build them up and see how we go.

"We had six or seven pups out there today, and some of them acquitted themselves well. It was just about trying to give the lads a feel for playing in a Derby shirt, that's all.

"We gave them no tactical nuisances before the game, we just told them to go out and enjoy themselves. To look after themselves but put a shift in, and they did just that."

Warne went on to make the following rather frank admission.

"I am well aware of the fact that we need more attacking prowess, we need more goals in the team and that will obviously come with recruiting and coaching too hopefully, so the team will look completely different come the start of the season."

What attacking players have Derby County been linked with?

Derby are certainly lacking attacking prowess, as outlined by Warne above, following the loss of David McGoldrick this summer.

The experienced forward proved to be a big hit at Pride Park following his move there last summer, going on to score plenty of goals.

Indeed, the 35-year-old netted 22 league goals and registered six league assists, adding a further three goals and one assist in cup competitions.

Naturally, having lost that calibre of player, Derby have been linked with a number of strikers in recent reports.

Alan Nixon via Patreon, for example, claimed over the weekend that the club have an interest in former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.

Sharp was recently released by the Blades and is available on a free transfer.

Furthermore, the club also fancy Matt Godden from Coventry City if he were to move on from the CBS Arena, Nixon claims.

Godden netted eight goals and registered four assists for Coventry City on their way to the Championship play-off final last campaign and the last time he played in League One, scored 14 league goals in just 26 appearances.

It will certainly be interesting to see if anything comes of the above rumours, particularly after Warne's comments.