Paul Warne makes frank admission over Rotherham United run-in

Rotherham United have stormed to the very top of the League One table again this season and while they are currently on course for the title and are four points clear of third, boss Paul Warne has told Sky Sports he feels their season could come down ‘to the last minute of the last game.’

The Millers have been a real yo-yo side in recent years – they can’t quite stay up in the Championship but when they drop back down to the third tier, they’ve thrived and surged to the top end of the division.

It’s happened again this season, with Rotherham now leading the pack in League One and on course for the title or automatic promotion as things stand. The play-offs are still a possibility but their fate is in their own hands now with seven games left before the campaign comes to a close.

Paul Warne has proven he is a more than capable manager in the third tier – and knows how the third tier season usually pans out and how to get success in the division.

Now, speaking about the current campaign to Sky Sports, Warne has admitted that he feels the season could go right down to the wire and could be a close call as to where his side end up in the race for promotion. He said: “My honest gut feeling is there will be more ups and downs and it will go down to the last minute of the last game.

“It would be lovely if it was like a nice procession, like we were Roman warriors walking back to our city with people throwing petals at our feet. But we just knew it would never be like that!

“It will be a real slog, and we’ve got some real tough games against sides fighting near the top. We have always prepared for that.”

The Millers boss feels it could be a close one then – but it could ultimately end up in Rotherham gaining that promotion again or potentially even a title.

The Verdict

Paul Warne is arguably one of the very best managers in League One and has proven as such over the last few seasons with Rotherham. He just hasn’t been able to kick on with the club a league higher.

It would be good for the manager to have another crack at leading the Millers in the second tier again to see if he can finally build a squad capable of not only beating the best in League One but staying up in the Championship too. Considering where they are now, they’re well on course to have that opportunity.

Wigan look likely to perhaps pip them to the title considering the two club’s points totals and the games in hand that the Latics have over the third tier side. However, even if they don’t win the division, they still look likely to at least go up automatically.

That should allow them to focus on new player signings and transfer dealings as early as May rather than having to then deal with the play-offs. Again, that could work in their favour and could potentially allow them to finally stay up in the Championship.