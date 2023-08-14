Highlights Derby County is actively searching for a central midfielder and an attack-minded player before the end of the transfer window.

The club has already made several signings this summer to strengthen their defense and forward line.

Manager Paul Warne acknowledges that signing new players may go down to the final day of the window but is determined to find players who can compete and fit within the budget.

Derby County are still looking to add a central midfielder and attack minded player to their squad before the summer transfer window closes at the end of this month.

That's according to Rams boss Paul Warne, who does however admit that no further deals are currently imminent, and that things may go down to the final day of the window in the search for new recruits.

Busy summer at Pride Park

There have already been a number of incomings at Derby over the course of the summer, as the club look to bounce back from a seventh place finish in League One last season, and secure a return to the Championship.

Josh Vickers has joined to add to the club's goalkeeping options, while Kane Wilson, Curtis Nelson, Sonny Bradley and Callum Elder have all arrived to bolster the defence.

Further forward, Joe Ward has added width to Derby's midfield, while Conor Washington and the returning Martyn Waghorn have both come in to help provide more firepower in the centre forward role.

However, it seems Warne is keen to add further to his attack, and reinforce a central midfield area that has yet to be added to since the window opened.

Warne speaks on signings

Despite that desire for new recruits, it seems there is still work to be done that could go on until late in the window.

Providing an update on the club's search for further additions, the Derby boss told Derbyshire Live:

"There isn't anything exciting to tell you. I am still trying to sign a central midfielder.

"I'd like another attacking option that we are trying to do. It could be pizza and fish and chips on transfer deadline day night."

Indeed, it seems Warne is reluctant to spend simply for the sake of spending as he looks to add to his squad while working within the budget given to him, which is understandable given the club's financial troubles of the recent past.

Discussing the challenge of bringing more new signings to Pride Park, Warne added: "I know everyone thinks we have this pot of gold and everybody is going to come to Derby. It's not the case. I have a budget that is used up by the players we currently have.

"There are a lot of players who are free agents who will say 'yes I will come' but they've not had a pre-season, they've not played and even if I signed them, I just wouldn't waste the money.

"It's pointless bringing somebody in for the sake of it. It's a waste of David's (Clowes) money really. I need people who are going to compete."

Waiting game

It also seems as though Warne is having to deal with the ambitions of players currently on the books of clubs at a higher level, who have changing ambitions throughout the window.

Explaining how those changes develop, Warne continued: "You keep looking at the Championship and Premier League squads and you'll look and see a player and think, well he's not played again, surely he wants to play a bit more.

"They weren't there two weeks ago, but they are becoming more apparent. The hard thing is a lot of players want to stay in the Championship as long as they can and think if I can just hang in there, I can get in the team."

Mixed start on the pitch

Away from the transfer window, it has been a mixed start to things on the pitch for Derby this season.

After losing 2-1 at home to Wigan on the opening day of the League One season, and being beaten by another third-tier side, Blackpool, in the first round of the cup, the Rams picked up their first league points of the season on Saturday, with a 3-0 win over Burton at the Pirelli Stadium.

Warne's side are next in action on Tuesday night, when they welcome Oxford United to Pride Park.