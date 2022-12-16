Paul Warne makes Derby County transfer admission ahead of January window

Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed he has made plans for Will Osula and Lewis Dobbin returning to their parent clubs.

The attacking pair haven’t been regular starters since joining on loan from Sheffield United and Everton respectively, although they do feature often from the bench.

Nevertheless, with the January window approaching, there is always a chance either, or both, of the clubs will decide to bring back the youngsters as a recall clause was part of the agreement.

And, whilst Warne believes they will stay, he told Derbyshire Live that he will be prepared for the worst case scenario.

“I would like to think that they’ll stay here, but I have to plan in case I get a phone call on January 2 to say there’s been an injury at X club, they’re going back and you need to make a plan and decide who you want to bring in to replace. That’s the constant struggle you have.

“I like having them here and they have been brilliant options for me to start or to bring off the bench because they’ve both got pace in their game.”

The verdict

This is a very sensible approach from Warne and the Derby fans will be pleased to see the club are exploring different options.

Of course, in an ideal world Osula and Dobbin will remain at Pride Park because both have shown they have qualities that the group lack, even if they haven’t been the most prolific.

But, this is something that’s out of Derby’s control, so they will just have to remain in talks with the pair and see what happens next month.

