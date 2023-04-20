Paul Warne believes there shouldn’t be any problems convincing Derby County striker David McGoldrick to stay at the club.

The 35-year-old joined the Rams in the previous summer transfer window on a one-year deal, and Warne has revealed the club have begun contract talks over a new deal for the striker.

Why Derby County want to keep David McGoldrick

McGoldrick has enjoyed his best goal scoring season to date, with the forward netting 24 times so far this season, with still a few games left in the regular season.

The forward left Sheffield United at the end of last season after his contract had expired at the Yorkshire club and arrived at Derby, probably being the biggest profile they signed this season.

The 35-year-old was playing in the Premier League only two seasons ago, and he is now in League One, trying to help Derby achieve promotion.

McGoldrick has enjoyed some decent seasons of late, with his playing time seemingly increasing as he has gotten older. But it is this season that the striker has produced his best season in terms of numbers.

The Derby man is averaging 0.76 goals per 90 minutes, while the striker is averaging a goal every 119 minutes, which is the best in League One in the scoring charts.

McGoldrick showed what he has done all season for Derby, as he netted a double that meant the Rams came away with all three points against Exeter City.

What did Paul Warne say about McGoldrick’s contract?

Warne has made it clear that he would like to keep McGoldrick at Derby for the next season, and he sees there being no issue in convincing him to stay. However, Warne admitted he is aware that McGoldrick may want to consider his options at the end of the season.

He told BBC Radio Derby, via BBC Football: “Our intention is to try to keep him. And I don't foresee any issues with it, unless he is a lot cleverer than I'm giving him credit for.

"But we are pretty honest with each other, I've told him the script and told him that I need to get him to sit down. It's as simple as that.

"It's not like working in a bank and saying, 'it's good news I'm going to give you another promotion, go and sign a piece of paper'. Nothing is as simple as that.

"But also with Didzy I think he enjoys it; he has been brilliant for us this year and I think he would like to be part of it next season at least.

"I don't see a problem, but with everything they are free agents and self-employed players who have to do what is right them and their families, so we will try to get there.

"He is at a stage now that this, or the next club will probably be his last club, and he is entitled to do whatever he wants.

"He has been a brilliant ambassador for the game and is a brilliant human being. It's not my job to force him, saying you have to sign and sign today. That's not the case.

"I have to get the best out of him until the end of the season then hopefully I can encourage him to stay, but also have to respect it's his decision and not mine."

It is clear to see that Derby and Warne want him to stay beyond this season, and in his current form, that is no surprise. However, with Derby still battling to get promoted this season, it could depend on where Derby are playing next season and if the striker stays.