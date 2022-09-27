Paul Warne makes confident Derby County claim ahead of first game

New Derby County boss Paul Warne believes he is working with a very talented squad as he prepares for his first game at Cambridge United this weekend.

The 49-year-old was named as Liam Rosenior’s successor last week and he will be tasked with guiding the Rams back to the Championship.

After another turbulent summer, there now appears to be stability at Pride Park with David Clowes in place and Warne revealed he was impressed with the business the club did, as he praised the quality of the group that he has inherited when speaking to the media.

“The players have been brilliant in the two days of training we’ve had, but training and games are different. I’m looking forward to Saturday and seeing where we’re at. We’ll be organised and we have very good players, so hopefully we can pick results up.”

The East Midlands outfit are currently 11th in the table after a mixed start, and Warne will be hoping to address the poor away form that has held Derby back, as they’ve picked up just two points on the road from four games without scoring a goal.

The verdict

There won’t be many who argue with Warne here in that Derby do have a good squad that is capable of competing with the best in this division.

Arriving when he did has given the new boss time to work with the players on the training ground and it’s encouraging that he has been impressed with what he has seen so far.

Now though, it’s all about Saturday and he will be wanting a positive result against the U’s to kickstart his reign at Derby.

