Paul Warne makes brutally honest Derby County admission following heavy Barnsley defeat

Derby County boss Paul Warne admitted that his side were ‘smoked’ by Barnsley in the first 30 minutes of their 4-1 defeat yesterday.

Whilst the Rams boss felt the scoreline was slightly harsh on his side, who he thought lacked a ruthless edge in the final third, Warne acknowledged that the hosts were far superior early on in the defeat when speaking to Derbyshire Live.

“Barnsley deserved their win. I don’t think there was a great deal in the game as in chances. We both could have scored more goals. But fundamentally they smoked us in the first half an hour. Their press was really good and really energetic and made it hard for us.

“When we had chances we didn’t take them. In the first half, I think we hit the post and the bar. It didn’t feel at half-time that it was a 3-1 drubbing. It just felt like whatever could go wrong for us in our penalty box did and whatever could go right for us in their penalty box didn’t. That’s my emotion. No drama. Nobody wants to lose and we’ve got two home games and we’ve got to try to pick up points.”

The loss has left Derby sitting in sixth position, although they are four points clear of Wycombe Wanderers, who also lost on Saturday.

The verdict

This is a fair assessment from Warne who will be disappointed with the recent dip from the side which has seen any slight hope of automatic promotion all but disappear.

But, he is experienced enough to know that these things happen over the course of a season and he will believe he has the quality in the group to go up this season.

Now, it’s about bouncing back and they will be glad that a home game against Cheltenham is just around the corner on Tuesday as they look to get back on track.

