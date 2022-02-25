Paul Warne makes admission over Rotherham United player

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has told the Yorkshire Post that he is in no rush to bring Rarmani Edmonds-Green back into the first team fold.

The Huddersfield Town loanee has greatly impressed for the Millers this season and is currently on his way back from a hamstring problem, having returned to training yesterday for the Sky Bet League One leaders.

He has been on the sidelines since the win over Crewe Alexandra back in January and now Warne is looking to ease him back into the fold as he looks to keep his side at the top of the league standings.

Speaking recently about the chances of the centre back being involved for his side’s next league game against Plymouth Argyle, the Rotherham boss stated the following:

“REG would be (available) if I needed him, but I don’t, which is as nice as I can put it.

“I think he needs a few more days under his belt. It would be remiss of me to throw him back in, but if I did have sufficient injuries, I could stick him on the bench. But it is a risk I don’t need to take.”

Edmonds-Green has made 30 appearances for the Millers across all competitions this season and has been a key performer as they seek to make an almost instant return to the Championship.

He is under contract with Huddersfield until the summer in 2024.

The Verdict

It will be a big boost for the Millers as they look to close in on the League One title as Edmonds-Green has been an inspired loan signing for them.

He is powerful in the air and strong in one on one defensive situations and has proven to have been a great addition.

It wouldn’t be a shock at all if Rotherham attempted to sign him permanently in the future as he really has been that good.

The fans would certainly get behind the move if it was to happen.