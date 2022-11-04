Paul Warne issues update on Krystian Bielik’s Birmingham City future amid potential Derby County recall

Derby County manager Paul Warne is set to hold further talks with midfielder Krystian Bielik over his Pride Park future before the January transfer window opens, having initiated contact with the Poland international recently.

But the Rams’ recently appointed boss is reluctant to bring the 24-year-old back against his will even though the club have the power to do so – admitting that he will only act in the best interests of the ex-Arsenal man.

Bielik was an expensive recruit back in 2019, with his fee potentially set to rise to a club-record £10 million in the future, but his time at County has been blighted with two year-long knee injuries.

He returned to action towards the latter stages of the 2021-22 season though, but relegation to League One saw Bielik’s national team manager Czesław Michniewicz urge him to seek a move to a higher division in order to give him a better chance of securing a spot in the FIFA World Cup squad.

Derby allowed Bielik to head out on loan to a former club in Championship outfit Birmingham City, and he has performed well in his 11 outings so far, but like many temporary deals there is a break clause in January that could see him return to his parent club.

Despite it being an option, Warne will consult with Bielik further after the World Cup and then make a decision based on what the player wants.

“He’s going to the World Cup and I wished him all the best for that,” Warne said of Bielik, per DerbyshireLive.

“Stay healthy and I hope he plays in the World Cup because I’ve don’t think I’ve spoken to anyone who has played in one truth be told. I’m that guy.

“It’s some achievement so I hope he enjoys it. I said we’d speak again when he comes back. But as I always say, would we be a better team with him? Possibly. But not if he’s not a hostage.

“I need to get this out there. People have to want to be here, people have to want to put their bodies on the line, have to want to play for Derby.

“If Krystian comes back it’s not because the club has forced him to come back, it’s because he wants to come back and the club wants him to come back. That’s how it is and I have to be respectful of that.

“If you bring him back as a hostage then you don’t get the same player.

“But I said he can phone me any time. I’ll meet him for a coffee after the World Cup and see where we are at.

“It might be a position we need to strengthen and it might not. It might be something I can use for something else, I don’t know.”

The Verdict

The thought of a fully-fit Bielik plying his trade in League One is certainly an interesting though, as you’d imagine he’d be one of those players that is probably too good to be playing at that level.

The competition in Derby’s engine room is fierce enough as it is with the likes of Conor Hourihane, Max Bird and Jason Knight amongst others fighting for places – adding Bielik to that would be like a third tier cheat code.

However, Derby are probably better off leaving Bielik where he is at the season – and not just because the current deal will be relieving their wage bill by a lot.

A full season of Championship action for Bielik could drive his value up a bit, and if Derby are still in League One next season, then they should have plenty of suitors for the defensive midfielder and they should be able to cash in.