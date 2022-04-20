Paul Warne issues update on double Rotherham United injury concern after defeat to Burton

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says Shane Ferguson could be set for a spell on the sidelines through injury, but is hopeful Jordi Osei-Tutu will not be out for long.

Both players suffered injuries in the Millers’ 2-0 defeat at Burton on Tuesday, as Warne saw his side continue to stagger towards League One promotion.

It was Osei-Tutu who started that game at left-wing back, only to be withdrawn around half an hour into the match, to be replaced by Ferguson.

However, Ferguson himself then had to be replaced at half time, leaving the Millers facing a nervous wait on the fitness of both.

Now though, it seems as though the outlook is at least slightly more positive on Osei-Tutu, if not Ferguson, ahead of the visit of Oxford United to the New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Providing an update on the pair after the game, Warne was quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post as saying: “Ferguson is in a boot, that doesn’t look well. I think it is a plantar fascia issue, that is very negative.

“Jordi got a hit down the side of his leg where his ankle has been sore. I am not sure about the severity of that. “Hopefully he might be ok at that weekend but we will have to wait and see.” Following that defeat, Rotherham remain second in the League One table, only ahead of third placed MK Dons on goal difference, but with a game in hand. The Verdict The fact that Osei-Tutu could at least be ok will be a big relief for Rotherham. With Ferguson seemingly set for a spell on the sidelines, a long term setback for Osei-Tutu could leave them particularly short down that left-hand side of the pitch. Given the Millers have some crucial games coming up in the promotion race against two other play-off hopefuls in Oxford and Sunderland, such a set back would be coming at a terrible time for the club. As a result, you feel there will be plenty around the club keen for news on Osei-Tutu as soon as possible, with Rotherham’s promotion push already starting to worryingly stumble without this additional blow.