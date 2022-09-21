Paul Warne issues surprising Michael Smith admission following Rotherham United departure

The loss of Michael Smith from Rotherham United over the summer has been seen as a blessing by manager Paul Warne.

The Millers’ boss believes that the squad has reacted well to losing such a key player from their promotion winning side of last season.

Rotherham currently sit 8th in the Championship table heading into October, which Warne has claimed is a fair reflection of the team’s performances.

Smith scored 19 goals and earned six assists as the club secured a top two place in the third tier last campaign to climb the divisions.

But the 49-year-old has insisted that Smith’s departure has forced the rest of the players to adapt to a different style of play that has helped them adjust well to climbing the English football pyramid.

However, he is not yet getting ahead of himself given how early in the season it still is and how small the gap remains to the relegation zone.

“It’s weird that we lost probably our most influential player in the summer and made us play a different way because we cannot get up the pitch. In a weird way it’s helped the players,” said Warne, via The Yorkshire Post.

“The Championship is a big step for our club. But the lads are competing well and apart from the Sunderland game, we have done really well. We are really pleased.

“It is a good start, but if it doesn’t end well, the story is not worth writing.”

Rotherham are only one point outside the play-off places, but the gap to the bottom three is also only four points which suggests the table is still not really worth looking at just yet.

However, the team does have a game in hand on the clubs around them in the table given the postponement of their trip to Coventry City.

The Verdict

It has been a fine start to the season for Rotherham, who have progressed well from their time in League One.

But it is still early days and the next few weeks could play a huge role in determining the side’s campaign.

Rotherham have 11 games in the upcoming stretch between October 1 and November 12 before the pause in the season due to the World Cup.

Maintaining good form through this run of fixtures will be tricky and a tough test of the squad’s ability.