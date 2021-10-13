Paul Warne issues squad update ahead of Rotherham Untied’s weekend clash with Portsmouth

Paul Warne has provided a squad update ahead of Rotherham United’s League One contest with Portsmouth at the weekend to The Millers’ iFollow platform.

The Yorkshire club, who have picked up 11 points from their last five third-tier outings, currently sit in fifth place and will be hoping to make further progress when Pompey visit the AESSEAL New York Stadium at the weekend.

Portsmouth returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion before the international fixtures, by beating high-flying Sunderland 4-0.

Danny Cowley’s side put in a wonderful performance to sweep away the side who occupied top spot in the division at that point, ending what was seven League One games without a victory.

Speaking to Rotherham’s iFollow channel ahead of this weekend’s match, Warne addressed his squad’s availability: “Currently there are no new issues. Joe Mattock trained yesterday and we think he’ll be fit for contention on Saturday which is great news.

“Jamie Lindsay is back on the grass, he’s still a few weeks away, so I don’t want people to get excited, but he’s closer.

“We’ll keep an eye on the three internationals and see how they are. Hopefully, they come back unscathed.”

The verdict

The international break came at the wrong time for The Millers, as they were starting to put some excellent results together.

However, the break gives Warne the chance to assess his options when it comes to the availability of players and try to welcome back some faces who have missed parts of this season.

Mattock returning will be a big boost for The Millers, with his experience critical in this Rotherham side, whilst Lindsay closing in on a return will also be a welcomed re-addition.

Rotherham now move into a very important stage of the season, and they will be hoping to keep pace with the promotion-hopefuls.