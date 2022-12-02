Paul Warne issues Nathaniel Mendez-Laing injury update ahead of Derby County’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Paul Warne has issued a Derby County fitness update ahead of the Rams’ clash with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing may yet feature for the side after the manager’s recent comments.

The winger has missed the club’s last two games having suffered from a hamstring issue.

But Warne did not rule him out of this weekend’s crunch game against the Owls as Derby look to close the gap to the 3rd place side in the table.

Mendez-Laing has arguably been one of the team’s best performers this campaign, so his absence would be keenly felt at Pride Park on Saturday.

While the Derby boss refused to say whether he will be fit from the start, he did confirm that the 30-year old has returned to training in recent days.

“Yes he’s trained today and did his last little tick of boxes,” said Warne, via Derbyshire Live.

“He will train with the squad tomorrow.

“We will have a look at him. It might be too soon. And it might not be. I presume he would love to play obviously. But it’s about the game on Saturday and the games after that as well.

“If I risk him and he’s out for six weeks, that’s pretty poor management from me. But I will be led by the physical team. If they think he has done everything he needs to do, then that’s enough for me.

“Obviously you want to play against your old teams and those you support. Mendez-Laing is no different.”

Derby also received positive updates on defensive duo Haydon Roberts and Curtis Davies, who both returned to training this week.

That leaves James Chester as the only absence from the squad for the visit of Darren Moore’s side.

The two teams meet in the 12.30 kick-off on Saturday, with Derby hoping to gain ground in the race for promotion from League One.

The Verdict

Mendez-Laing has contributed three goals and four assists so far this season so having someone with his attacking threat this weekend could prove crucial.

Derby have gone on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, but too many draws have seen them slip to 8th in the table.

The gap to Wednesday is now 11 points, albeit with a game in hand on their rivals.

A win on Saturday could be huge for their promotion chances this campaign.