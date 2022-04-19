Paul Warne issues Millers team news ahead of Rotherham United’s game v Burton Albion

Rotherham United travel to Burton Albion tonight as they look to continue their push for automatic promotion and potentially even champions.

Despite being top of the league for a lot of the season, after a poor run of form Rotherham dropped down and now find themselves in second.

They currently sit four points behind Wigan in top spot and level on points with MK Dons below them but have a better goal difference and also a game in hand.

The race for automatic promotion is a tight one and with only two automatic spots available, Rotherham will be looking for a win against Burton tonight to try and extend their push for one of those spots.

Looking ahead to the game, Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted they do have a few injury worries as he told the club’s Official Media: “Obviously Jordi [Osei-Tutu] had severe pain form the challenge last Tuesday from the Portsmouth ‘keeper. He’s done well to get himself into any shape to play and I give him massive credit for that.

“Wilesy [Ben Wiles] is walking-wounded to a certain extent. Icky [Michael Ihiekwe] has taken a couple of cracks but I don’t think they’re enough to put them out of contention for Tuesday,

“They are just part and parcel of the game.”

Despite a few injuries though, Warne is eager for his side to keep up the momentum after a 1-0 victory against Ipswich at the weekend ended their run of three league losses.

He said: “Look, it was a good win [against Ipswich], but it will only be a good win if you can back it up with other results.

“It definitely gives the dressing room a boost, which is great.

“I said to the lads before the game to try and make a moment a memory. Try and make it a game you remember and they did against Ipswich.

“Tuesday might not go our way or it might. MK might end up winning the next two or losing the next two. All we can do is try and be our best as much as we can and on Saturday we were and hopefully that will continue for the remainder of the season.

“I’m not saying that the lads are above criticism, it has just been unfortunate that we’ve hit a sticky wicket at a really crucial time.”

The Verdict:

The pressure is definitely on for Rotherham as if they lose out on an automatic promotion spot, it will feel like they have not succeeded what they were capable of doing this season.

Obviously there are a few injury issues but Warne seems adamant that they will not affect the team and whoever’s out there will be able to focus on the game.

Warne is right in the fact that the only people worth focusing on for the players is themselves as they can’t affect other results and he will be hoping his players can do that.

After a poor patch of form, now Rotherham have a win under their belts from last weekend, they will be hoping they can push on and gain an automatic promotion spot.