Derby County are in the midst of building a squad capable of challenging for automatic promotion in League One this coming season, but they could be about to lose a significant part of their team in the form of Jason Knight.

Knight has been a first-team regular since 2019 when he emerged into the senior setup as an 18-year-old, and in that time he has become a regular for the Republic of Ireland national team as well.

With not long to go on his contract though, Knight is wanted in the Championship with bids made by Bristol City that have been turned down and Stoke City have also showed an interest in the 22-year-old.

What is Jason Knight's situation with Derby County?

Having been at Derby since 2017 and in their first-team for the last four years, Knight's contract was officially due to come to an end on June 30, but as expected the Rams triggered an option in the Irish youngster's deal to extend it by one more year.

There are no more options for Derby though with Knight's contract now ending in June 2024, meaning this could be the last time the club could fetch a significant fee for the 22-year-old.

Derby are on a more sound financial footing under David Clowes' ownership, but they will seemingly not stand in the way of a player if a better opportunity arises at a higher level - providing that they receive the right price.

What has Paul Warne said on Jason Knight's Derby County future?

Derby head coach Paul Warne is of course reluctant to lose his best and most reliable players this summer, but he seems resigned to losing the versatile midfielder thanks to the interest being shown from Championship clubs.

"I don't foresee him being here," Warne told the Derby Telegraph.

"That's the honest truth. I know there's a lot of clubs who have a massive interest in him, and he's got a year left on his contract.

"I've spoken to Knighty a couple of times. He isn't like knocking on my door to leave. But I am aware of interest from a couple of Championship clubs. I am aware of bids.

"I am aware of what the player has been offered. I am aware of everything. So the common sense of my brain is being honest - I can see Knighty leaving. I don't want him to leave from a football manager's point of view. Why would I?

"But I also, I've said all along, I don't want to have hostages here and he isn't that he's definitely not that he's a great kid.

"He's trained really well this week. But I honestly think by the end of this summer it will happen, but it would only happen if our club agreed to other club's evaluation now, they might not.

"And if that's the case then he runs his contract out here. Great. The figure has to match the value we see in the player.

"And if that's the case and the ownership people above my head, regard that figure to be good enough and the player is happy with it, then we part company. It will be a sad day for me because I love Knighty."