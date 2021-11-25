Paul Warne issues hands-off warning over in-form Rotherham player

Michael Smith bagged another two assists on Tuesday night, as Rotherham saw off Ipswich Town – and with the player in such scintillating form in League One, boss Paul Warne has told The Star that he has ‘no intention to sell’ the striker when the winter transfer window opens.

The 30-year-old has been with the Millers since 2018 and over the course of his time there has racked up nearly 200 appearances and bagged almost 50 goals.

The forward has really come into his own this campaign though, helping fire his side to the top of the third tier table with his contributions in attack. In just 17 games, he already has 12 goals and five assists – meaning that he has currently managed at least one goal or assist in every league game he has featured in.

It’s a superb statistic and shows his importance to Rotherham in their battle to seal promotion. Boss Paul Warne knows this too and has told The Star that he has ‘no intention’ of letting go of the player, even if there does happen to be some interest in his services in the winter transfer window.

He said: “I am not saying this as a warning, but I have no intention to sell. If someone phoned up and said, ‘I’ve got X million for Smudge’, I’d say, ‘Great but we could earn this from going up and your bid is not enough’.

“I can’t see anyone leaving unless it is lunacy money in this window because I can’t spend it.” It means that it would have to be an extremely large bid to tempt Warne into parting ways with his star striker. Instead, it looks much more likely that the Rotherham stalwart will remain with the club – and they’ll be hoping lifting the league title at the end of the current campaign too. The Verdict Michael Smith could certainly have some interest in his services this winter, especially with the amount of goals he is scoring in the league. There could be divisional rivals who fancy trying to prise him away as they too try to gain promotion or perhaps even a team at the bottom end of the second tier who need more firepower. If Paul Warne has his way though, it looks like the forward will be staying put. It would certainly benefit Rotherham if he stayed – and would do their promotion chances no harm at all.